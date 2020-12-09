7NEWS team preps for Share Your Christmas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There will be semi-trucks outside the Wal-Marts on Quanah Parker and Sheridan Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 for Share Your Christmas.
The 7NEWS team will be at the Walmart on Sheridan to collect donations for the Salvation Army and the Lawton Food Bank.
The Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army of Lawton Major David Robinson said this year, it impacts the Salvation Army in a different way.
“It lasts longer than just that one day,” Robinson said. “We feel the effects of this event for months.”
It’s tradition for KSWO to team up with the Salvation Army and the Lawton Food Bank at the holidays.
He said food shelves are bare and families who have never had to ask for help before are asking now due to COVID.
“As soon as food comes in, it goes right back out,” he said. “This is our big opportunity to stock up a little bit to make to make those dollars that are donated during the year go a lot further.”
Plus, he said donations from kettle bell-ringing are down $4000 from this time last year, so it’s needed now more than ever.
As people enter and exit those Wal-Marts, they’ll see lists posted with items that the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank need. They can pick up some items and on their way out, drop them off at one of the trucks.
Director of the Lawton Food Bank Marny Skindrud said this event helps countless families in the area and encourages you to give to your neighbors.
“Around the holidays as well,” it’s a very important time for togetherness and so people do want those comfort foods, so we get really busy here at the Food Bank and I know Salvation Army does too.”
