Annual Comanche Nation Elder Day Scheduled for December 11

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Annual Comanche Nation Elders Day will take place December 11 for Comanche Nation elders, ages 62 years and older. During the event, The Elder checks will be distributed along with Christmas candy bags and other treats.
The event will be held 9 am to 1 pm, at the Comanche Nation Complex’s Watchetaker Hall. It will be a drive through event this year due to COVID-19. Comanche Elders must bring their CBID or State ID.
All vehicles are to enter through the North entrance of the complex and exit through the south entrance.
If you would like more information, you can call 580-492-4988.
