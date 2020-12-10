Comanche Nation Casino

By Tiffany Bechtel | December 10, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 3:20 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche Nation Casino is hosting a blood drive today. The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be there in the bloodmobile between 2 and 6 pm.

They’re calling it the “#ComancheCares” blood drive.

Those who donate will receive a long sleeve “fingers crossed for 2021″ commemorative shirt, and a $10 Comanche Credit while supplies last. Participants will also receive a COVID-19 antibodies test.

