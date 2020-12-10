LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche Nation Casino is hosting a blood drive today. The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be there in the bloodmobile between 2 and 6 pm.
They’re calling it the “#ComancheCares” blood drive.
Those who donate will receive a long sleeve “fingers crossed for 2021″ commemorative shirt, and a $10 Comanche Credit while supplies last. Participants will also receive a COVID-19 antibodies test.
If you would like more information you can visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.