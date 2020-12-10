COVID - 19 virtual town hall held in Lawton Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday, leaders in southwest Oklahoma held a virtual town hall to answer questions about COVID-19 and how it’s currently affecting our community.
The virtual town hall lasted roughly an hour and touched on a variety of important issues, including the arrival of the COVID - 19 vaccine.
“Thankfully we’re looking at having a significant amount of vaccine so it’s not going to be a case of where only 10,000 people in the state get the vaccine and we have to wait 6 months for the next shipment. The shipments are going to come about every two weeks,” said Brandie Combs with the Comanche County Health Department.
Dr. Scott Michener with Comanche County Memorial Hospital said that once the vaccines are available, he encourages people to take them.
“We are all in this together, not only our community together but the whole world is in this together. If we’re going to get past this pandemic, we’re going to have to step up, continue to do the things we know to do, wear a mask, wash our hands, socially distance. But we’re going to have to trust our scientists and take the vaccine,” Dr. Michener said.
Also, in the town hall meeting was Major General Kenneth Kamper, who offered a look at the current numbers at Fort Sill.
“Today we have 524 active cases associated with Fort Sill. That’s down from the last two or three weeks or so where we peaked at about 730 cases. Just to give you a snapshot, of the 524 cases today about 66 percent of those are trainees,” said Kamper.
As we get closer to the holiday season, Combs with the health department urged everyone to please continue being diligent.
“We’re just asking people to do the right thing. If you’re positive, please just stay home. Stay home. If you are a contact to a positive, please stay home and out of the public. If you’re out in public even after isolation, wear your mask, social distance. That message is core, it has not changed, it will not change for some time,” Combs.
Lawton mayor Stan Booker also discussed the mask mandate and a potential stay at home order, saying the numbers show masks work and while they won’t take any options off the table, they don’t anticipate a stay at home order in Lawton. As for the vaccine, once it arrives front-line health care workers will be the first to receive it.
