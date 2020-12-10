Duncan holds mask mandate workshop

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan City Council is holding a workshop today to discuss the hotly contested mask mandate. On Thursday, Dec. 10 at 5:15, the City Council will meet at the Duncan Council Chamber.
The council is not planning to take any action on the proposed mandate today, instead council members will continue meeting with members of the community to discuss the pros and con of such a mandate.
After that, council can hold a special meeting to officially take a vote.
