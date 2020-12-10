Most of the day will stay sunny but cloud cover will increase ahead of our next cold front. As the front moves from west to east it brings the chance for widespread rain across the viewing area. Highest probability will be generally between I-44 to I-35. Timing will be after 10PM tonight and will lingering into mid morning on Friday. By tomorrow afternoon rain will exit to the east. Cooler temperatures are in the front’s wake with highs only in the mid 50s.