LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Today is the day. Share Your Christmas kicks off at 8AM and goes until 8PM. Locations where the 7NEWS team will be collecting non-perishable food items and toys which will benefit the Lawton Food Bank & Salvation Army happen at Walmart on Sheridan Road & Quanah Parker. The weather this year? Amazing. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in southwest Oklahoma. Meanwhile north Texas will see mid to upper 70s for highs today.
Most of the day will stay sunny but cloud cover will increase ahead of our next cold front. As the front moves from west to east it brings the chance for widespread rain across the viewing area. Highest probability will be generally between I-44 to I-35. Timing will be after 10PM tonight and will lingering into mid morning on Friday. By tomorrow afternoon rain will exit to the east. Cooler temperatures are in the front’s wake with highs only in the mid 50s.
Expect even cooler weather for Saturday with the continued surge of cold air. Highs in the upper 40s but things are looking dry and sunny.
By Sunday morning another wave of energy will pass by. This system gives us a period of accumulating snow is likely. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in the forecast data on the specifics, so stay tuned as we fine tune the location of snow potential. Right now it appears the highest chance for at least a few inches of snow is the northern half of Oklahoma.
The rest of the day will be cold, raw and breezy. Highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s with north winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts higher.
On Monday temperatures will return back to some what normal. Another cold front will move into the region on Tuesday. You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorolgoist Lexie Walker
