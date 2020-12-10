Friends remembering former CU Communications Director

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Cameron University family is mourning the lost of long time Aggie professor Tony Allison.
Tony Allison’s colleagues said he was a caring person, always cheering on others throughout his 41 years at Cameron University.
“My memories of Tony Allison is his smile and it was a playful smile its like he always knew more about the joke than you did but was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. I think as a classroom teacher to see that and to know that he’s going to give every student not just a fair chance but the best chance to be their best selves in a class. That’s what really stands out the most about Tony Allison is he really made everyone around him better and better for having known him,” Dr. McArthur said.
During those years, until he retired in 2013, you could find Tony in the McMahon Fine Arts Complex, or the speech and debate room. A room filled with trophies he and his students won over the years.
“I think a few things that stick out in my mind and from the stories I’ve heard is the National Championship in the late 70s I think 79′ and 80′. They’re still telling stories about those forty years later and then even more recent students from this century have had wonderful experiences,”
Former Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce CEO Dr. Sylvia Burgess was on that National Championship debate team.
She said Allison was the reason she joined the debate team and went to Law school.
“I had no intentions of doing that, had no balls suggestion that was the avenue but Tony saw it in me and he pushed me and he wouldn’t let me give up. He said “nope you’re going to take the LSAT.” He signed me up for it and made me do it and kept pushing until I did it,” Dr. Burgess said.
Dr. Burgess said that Tony polished her into the person she is today and she couldn’t be more thankful.
“He just made a difference in my life more than any other single individual did and I did things and was able to achieve things because of his influence.”
Tony Allison passed away on December 7 at the age of 73. His colleagues say, he will truly be missed.
