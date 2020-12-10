Friends remembering former CU Communications Director

“My memories of Tony Allison is his smile and it was a playful smile its like he always knew more about the joke than you did but was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. I think as a classroom teacher to see that and to know that he’s going to give every student not just a fair chance but the best chance to be their best selves in a class. That’s what really stands out the most about Tony Allison is he really made everyone around him better and better for having known him,” Dr. McArthur said.