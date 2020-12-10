Lawton man arrested after chasing woman through neighborhood, stabbing her

Lawton man arrested after chasing woman through neighborhood, stabbing her
By Tiffany Bechtel | December 10, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 10:55 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man was arrested for stabbing a woman multiple times on Monday.

Alex Dill reportedly told officers that he took a meth pill earlier that evening. He told police he stabbed her, “because she reminded him of his mother.”

Police say he chased the woman across a neighborhood, before getting into a fight with paramedics.

He’s charged with assault and battery, and assault and battery on a medical care provider.

He’s being held on a $350,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.