Share Your Christmas brings in donations of food, money

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Thursday, men, women, and children of all ages stopped by the two Walmart stores in Lawton to donate to a great cause.
“It’s such a heartwarming feeling. It’s so fun to see everybody contributing. There’s a lot of people that are struggling to make ends meet right now and those that are doing OK are the ones that are helping everybody else out and it’s just wonderful to see,” said Marny Skindrud with the Lawton Food Bank.
“It just reminds us of what kind of community we live in and that heroes come in all shapes and sizes and they’re always willing to step up and help,” said Major David Robinson with the Lawton Salvation Army.
From the strangers dropping off donations to sponsors like Walmart, Lockwood and Sons, and Johnson’s Electric, Thursday a true community effort will help hundreds of people right here in our own community.
“This means a lot it means a lot to put food on the shelves, to help stretch our dollars to be able to help serve more people and to take care of those people who are finding themselves at home but aren’t normally at home, it’s a huge blessing,” Robinson said.
“It means we are able to give more food to our families that come through our drive-thru right now,” Skindrud said.
From everyone here at 7NEWS, thank you for Sharing Your Christmas with us.
