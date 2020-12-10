Two new deaths, 141 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | December 10, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 4:46 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 141 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 206 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 8,451 cases in Wichita County, with 2,591 of them still being active.

There have been 5,699 total recoveries, 41,951 negative tests and 161 deaths.

There are currently 2,500 patients recovering at home while 91 are in the hospital. 25 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 1,026 tests still pending.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is saddened to report two deaths today; Case 6,883 (80+) and...

Posted by City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District is saddened to report two deaths today; Case 6,883 (80+) and Case 8,447 (50 - 59).

There are 141 new cases, 91 hospitalizations, and 206 recoveries to also report today.

Total Hospitalizations = 91

Stable = 66

Critical = 25

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 2

30 - 39

Stable - 6

40 - 49

Stable - 3

Critical - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 6

Critical - 4

60 - 69

Stable - 15

Critical - 10

70 - 79

Stable - 13

Critical - 9

80+

Stable - 21

Critical - 1

