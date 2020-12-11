Caddo County man arrested on rape charges

CARNEGIE, Okla. (TNN) - A man was arrested on charges of rape in Carnegie.
20-year-old Joeabe Eroh was arrest on two counts of Rape in the First Degree after a teenage girl disclosed to her parents that she was being assaulted.
The sexual assault took place in Carnegie on multiple occasions between August and October.
He was taken into custody at his place of employment and transported to the Comanche County jail, but is expected to be extradited to Caddo County.
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact your local law enforcement agency or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.
