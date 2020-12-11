LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Due to an overnight cold front we’re seeing rain showers moving from west to east. Most of the rain acitivtity currently is impact south and eastern counties. By this afternoon rain will be well east of I-35 and we’re trending mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cooler temperatures are in the front’s wake as highs today will only be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in southwest Oklahoma. North Texas will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Late tonight between 6-9PM a few light sprinkles are possible but the overall threat remains low. Expect clearing conditions overnight with tomorrow also looking dry and mostly sunny. The weekend as a whole is looking 50/50. Saturday as mentioned will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 50s. North winds at 10 to 15mph.
By Sunday morning a wave of energy will pass by and this system gives us a period of accumulating snow. This mainly in the morning hours as temperatures will be cool enough for snow to fall. The time window for overall precipitation and snow will be relatively short. Areas in northwest Oklahoma will likely see over 4 inches a potential 1-2 for central Oklahoma with a rain/snow mix and a dusting for those along the Red River. These details as always depends on the overall track of the system.
This system will quickly exit late Sunday evening and we’ll remain in a relatively cool weather pattern. Highs on Sunday will drop into the upper 30s and lo to mid 40s. Breezy too with north winds at 15 to 25mph.
Another cold front arrives Tuesday and things are trending dry for us but another round of rain/snow looks likely for northern Oklahoma.
There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in the forecast data on the specifics, so stay tuned as we fine tune the location of snow potential. Right now it appears the highest chance for at least a few inches of snow is the northern half of Oklahoma.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
