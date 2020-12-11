By Sunday morning a wave of energy will pass by and this system gives us a period of accumulating snow. This mainly in the morning hours as temperatures will be cool enough for snow to fall. The time window for overall precipitation and snow will be relatively short. Areas in northwest Oklahoma will likely see over 4 inches a potential 1-2 for central Oklahoma with a rain/snow mix and a dusting for those along the Red River. These details as always depends on the overall track of the system.