Founding member of Oklahoma Women’s Coalition has been laid to rest

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A founding member of Oklahoma Women’s Coalition and Lawton-native Jacqueline “Jacque” Achong has passed away.
Achong was a long-time board member for the Lawton League of Women Voters and the local chapter of the Young Women’s Christian Association.
Jacque’s philosophy was to help, teach, and serve and her service to her community are remembered by all who knew her.
She was spoken of warmly by members of the Oklahoma Women’s Coalition, “I personally feel that I stand on Jacqueline Achong’s shoulders as vice chair of the board of directors of OWC.” OWC’s Vice Chair Bailey Perkins said of her, “She was always among the first to provide encouragement, guidance and support whenever I needed it - my entire life.”
A funeral service was held at 11 am Friday morning at the Frontier Gospel Service Chapel on Fort Sill.
