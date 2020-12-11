House of Bread Ministries needs donations for those in need at Christmas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The House of Bread Ministries will be set up in Lawton’s Central Mall in front of Old Navy until December 18 for their Hope for Christmas and Countrytime Christmas programs.
The ministry doesn’t just help those in Lawton, they provide aid to those in surrounding communities at Christmas and have for several years.
The program is similar to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree but there are no age brackets and you don’t have to be a Lawton resident.
“We’ve had a great support system of people coming out to pick a name but as you can see we still have several that haven’t been chosen. Unless people pick them they won’t get chosen for Christmas,” said House of Bread Ministries’ Ramonda Bruno.
If you’re not able to make it out Friday, The House of Bread Ministries will also be set up at the Country Mart on the east side of Lawton from noon to 6 pm on Saturday to try to fill a truck with donations for those in need.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.