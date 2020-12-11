The results are in for the Share Your Christmas donation drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 7News team was outside of both the Sheridan and Quannah Parker Walmarts from 8 am to 8 pm Thursday gathering donations for the Lawton Food Bank and Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army originally expected 8,000 pounds of food to be donated, but the generosity of the Lawton community by far exceeded that estimate. When all was said and done and the math was calculated, all the kind people who donated surpassed that number immensely!
There were roughly 8,800 pounds of food donated to the Salvation Army and 4,700 pounds to the Lawton Food Bank.
Both organizations also received $2,650 of monetary donations each.
“It’s a giving community. We’ve said that all along. What a great community we serve in, a community of heroes. People are always willing to step up and help and they come through again with flying colors,” said Maj. David Robinson
He says that should be able to help people who use their pantry for months.
