Salvation Army distributes Angel Tree gifts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army spent Friday morning distributing the Angel Tree gifts.
This year’s distribution was a drive-thru pick-up process to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lawton police were out to help with traffic and make sure things ran smoothly.
Officials with the Salvation Army say Friday went off without a hitch thanks to the many volunteers and people who bought gifts for the program.
“Thank you and merry christmas to anybody and everybody who helped with the angel tree through picking an angel or making a monetary donation. we are just so thankful because we could not have done it without their help,” said Major Joanna Robinson
The Angel Tree program is done every year to make sure all kids in southwest Oklahoma have a happy holiday
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.