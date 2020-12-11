79th annual presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” to be preformed Dec. 12

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 79th annual presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” will be performed Saturday, Dec. 12.
The popular Lawton tradition is put together by the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus, the Lawton Schubert Music Club and Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel.
The event will be a livestreamed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you will be able to watch it on Facebook at 7:30 pm.
The hour long performance can be viewed during a live stream on the event’s Facebook page .
There will be soloists as well as a professional orchestra that accompanies the volunteer chorus.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.