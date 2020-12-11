UPDATE: Larry Keith Standridge II formally charged in Chattanooga shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The man who shot another man to death in Chattanooga has received a preliminary hearing date.
Larry Keith Standridge II has been formally charged with 2nd degree murder in the November 24th shooting death of James David Cloud.
Court documents allege Standridge shot Cloud in his home because of a disagreement involving an estranged girlfriend. The estranged girlfriend reportedly told police that Standridge was jealous of her relationship with Cloud.
Witnesses and surveillance video place Standridge at the home at the time of the homicide, including one witness who alleges to have seen Standridge on Cloud’s front porch around the time of the shooting. There have been three separate positive IDs of Standridge by witnesses from a photo lineup.
His bond has been set at $350,000. Standridge faces 10 years to life if convicted.
His preliminary hearing is set for March, 2021.
