Children United unveil detailed sign of Inclusive Park plans

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local organization celebrated a milestone at Elmer Thomas Park
Children United unveiled their sign with detailed plans of the all inclusive park. Designed for all kids, with a focus on those with disabilities, to come have fun and play on the park like many aren’t able to do.
They are almost finished with year 2 of fundraising.
They have the main structure in Lawton, but still have many ideas to make it functional for every need and need your help to fund it.
A committee member said there are 10,000 special needs children in Comanche County alone, which is why they remain so focused on getting this park complete.
<”We are going to keep going, keep fundraising until this playground becomes reality for all children. Special Needs children should have the chance to play like every other child,” said Joe Chesko.
Four wheelchair swings are next up on the fundraising list... at $67,000 dollars.
If you want to help, you can donate to LETA or drop it off at 1701 Cache Road and say you are dropping it off for Children United.
