Trees For Troops gives Fort Sill families free, live Christmas trees

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill military families have the chance to get free, real Christmas trees until 5 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Fort Sill Recycling Center.
Families were eager to come out to claim their Christmas trees. They walked up and down the aisles, searching for the perfect tree for their home this holiday season.
Fort Sill Recycle Program Manager Christina Smith said the trees are donated by tree farms to thank soldiers for their sacrifices but others can donate too.
“It’s not just a tree farm thanking soldiers for what they do,” she said, “it’s the public and the people thanking soldiers for what they do and kind of showing them that outside world recognizes what they do.”
Trees for Troops is a Christmas Spirit Foundation program that provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to military families.
In Fort Sill’s 14th year participating, she said not even COVID could stop people from donating over 200 hundred Christmas to the families.
“This year in particular,” she said, “we were a little afraid that it might not happen because of our situation with the COVID and all but it did. That means that people on the outside are still saying thank you to our soldiers and their families.”
The Yungandreas family brought out the whole crew - mom, dad and four kids - to pick a tree. Rebekah Yungandreas said it’s become tradition for the family to have a real Christmas tree since she’s from Oregon.
“Going to Home Depot or Lowe’s or driving an hour or two out of the way to find a tree is pretty difficult,” she said. “This is a lot more convenient.”
The Yungandreas children, jumping with excitement to pick out a tree to decorate with their favorite homemade ornaments, said it’s not Christmas without a live tree.
If trees are still left on Dec. 13, they can be picked up by military families from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Fort Sill Recycling Center.
