Snow showers are starting to near the I-44 cooridor just before 2PM. Rain is still lingering in portions of southern southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. An additional 1-2 inches is likely of north counties before the system exits. Winter weather will quickly exit and taper off by 6PM tonight. We’re looking at clear skies overnight which will allow for temperatures to drop into the teens and low 20s by daybreak tomorrow. With northeast winds at 10 to 20mph expected overnight, feel like temperatures/ wind chill values will be much colder. So bundle up before heading out the door tomorrow morning.