LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Snow showers are starting to near the I-44 cooridor just before 2PM. Rain is still lingering in portions of southern southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. An additional 1-2 inches is likely of north counties before the system exits. Winter weather will quickly exit and taper off by 6PM tonight. We’re looking at clear skies overnight which will allow for temperatures to drop into the teens and low 20s by daybreak tomorrow. With northeast winds at 10 to 20mph expected overnight, feel like temperatures/ wind chill values will be much colder. So bundle up before heading out the door tomorrow morning.
Speaking of tomorrow morning with any leftover water, slush or snow on the roadways it will freeze. So take extra precaution if out driving late tonight/ tomorrow morning. School closures or delays aren’t completely out of the question tomorrow morning with this threat.
Tomorrow will be dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Anticipate highs only to rise into the low to mid 40s. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on ahead of our next cold front on Tuesday. Another storm system will bring a chance of accumulating snow to parts of Oklahoma on Tuesday but this system will not be as significant as the one we saw today. Highs will drop into the 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
Some light at the end of the tunnel... after Tuesday.. the remainder of the forecast looks quiet. Clouds exit by Wednesday and we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs returning back into the mid 40s.
Thursday through Sunday will see mostly sunny to sunny skies with temperatures rising into the 50s.
You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App. Have a great night and a better week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.