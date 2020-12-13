LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
This Sunday, December 13th is a First Alert Weather Day due to winter weather with accumulating snow likely.
Currently most of Texoma is just seeing rain but precipitation will start to transition over to snow throughout the day. In fact we’re already seeing that in areas as Hobart, Chickasha, and Hollis. Accumulations as a whole will be higher towards the north along I-40 with snow totals tapering off as you head south. A dusting along and just south of the Red River is possible. Temperatures all day will be cold and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s but factor in breezy north winds at 15 to 25mph (gusts into the low/mid 30s) wind chill values will be in the 20s/ teens all day. At the present moment, major impacts are not likely from this system. With the transition from rain to snow, road ways may be come slick/ slushy so take extra precaution if out and about today. This system will quickly exit late this evening.
Overnight temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20s under clear skies. Tomorrow we’re looking at a dry day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Cloud cover will increase ahead of another cold front. As this one arrives on Tuesday, we’re looking at a chance for rain/ snow again into southwest Oklahoma where most of north Texas will stay dry. Highs in the upper 30s. Clouds will exit by Wednesday and we’re trending mostly sunny with highs rising back into the mid 40s.
By Thursday and Friday sunshine returns and so will the warmer temperatures. Expect low to upper 50s respectively. The weekend as of now is trending mostly sunny and dry with temperatures some what seasonable for this time of year.
You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.