Currently most of Texoma is just seeing rain but precipitation will start to transition over to snow throughout the day. In fact we’re already seeing that in areas as Hobart, Chickasha, and Hollis. Accumulations as a whole will be higher towards the north along I-40 with snow totals tapering off as you head south. A dusting along and just south of the Red River is possible. Temperatures all day will be cold and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s but factor in breezy north winds at 15 to 25mph (gusts into the low/mid 30s) wind chill values will be in the 20s/ teens all day. At the present moment, major impacts are not likely from this system. With the transition from rain to snow, road ways may be come slick/ slushy so take extra precaution if out and about today. This system will quickly exit late this evening.