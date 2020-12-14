Billingsley Ford has a new way to support furry friends

Billingsley, a longtime supporter of animal rescue organizations, is asking donors to give to their “Christmas For Southwest Oklahoma Animal Rescuers” GoFundMe account at gf.me/u/za4d8q. Normally the Billingsley family asks the community to bring food and other pet items to their dealership this time of year. To help with social distancing, the family now asks people to donate online. The Billingsley Family of Dealerships will match each contribution dollar for dollar.