Cache woman arrested after brandishing butcher’s knife in middle of the night

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - A couple in Cache told police they woke up to a woman knocking on their door in the middle of the night Friday. One resident of the house opened the front door and the woman raised a butcher’s knife as if to stab the man. The couple called 911 as a result.
Police say the woman was found in a yard across the street from the home. An officer recognized the woman as Lucinda Gillock and asked her if she had a knife. She reportedly told the officer, “not anymore.” She was then asked to show the officer her hands, which were empty.
When asked what she was doing on the couple’s porch, Gillock told police she was trying to knock down a dirt dobber’s nest. She was positively identified by the couple and arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon
Gillock is being held on a $10,000 bond.
