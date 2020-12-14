Crowds non-existent at local airport this time of the year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While most airports are expecting to be busy during the holiday season, the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport is not.
The Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport Director Barbara McNally said the Coronavirus pandemic isn’t the only thing stopping people from crowding the airport during the holidays.
Passenger numbers are about half of what they usually are during this time.
Typically, four flights were going out daily, but now it’s only two.
“What we are dealing with beyond COVID is our runways are closed right now. So we have our taxiway that we are using as an alternate runway. It’s five-thousand feet which means smaller aircraft are landing so Eagle is aircraft. Again, less seat availability on those aircrafts,” McNally said.
Depending on the weather and on-going construction, sometimes they aren’t able to bring flights in.
“With that taxiway, it’s only a visible runway which means like yesterday when we had a low ceiling and it was very overcast we weren’t able to bring any flights in because there is really no way for a plane to know when we have an instrument approach available. They’re able to bring them close to the runway and break through the clouds,” McNally said.
McNally said there’s one thing she’s hoping will help get things back on track.
“The biggest impact is what’s going on today with the vaccines rolling out. I think once that starts becoming the commonplace and everybody has it available. I think that’s the only way this industry will be able to recover is to get the vaccine and to be safe,” McNally said.
She said it’ll be interesting to see what the industry looks like moving on from here.
