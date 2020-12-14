Duncan Public School bands hosts annual Christmas Concert

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan Public Schools is helping their community get into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas Concert.
The middle school and high school bands will be performing on Monday December 14 at 7p pm in the Duncan High School Auditorium. They will be playing will be playing some great holiday classics.
The event is open to the public and admission will be free, but masks are required to attend the concert.
If you would like more information, you can visit the Facebook page for the event.
