The extra jacket and lay will be needed all day as highs are only looking to be in the mid 40s. We’ll be under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on ahead of our next cold front for tomorrow. Another storm system will bring a chance of accumulating snow into the northern parts of southwest Oklahoma on Tuesday. Most of the day will consist of snow flurries... so How much are we talking? A dusting if you draw a line from Altus to Lawton north with 1-2 inches for counties along I-40. Note that this system will not be as significant as the one we saw on Sunday. With cloud cover and snow flurries highs will drop into the 30s.