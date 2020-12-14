LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well yesterday was an adventure weather wise with the snow and rain we saw. Once the system exit by late evening it left us with clear skies overnight and we are paying for it this morning... holy cow it is cold! Temperatures by daybreak will drop into the teens and low 20s. With north to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph expected all morning , feel like temperatures/ wind chill values will be much colder. So bundle up before heading out the door this morning. Also give yourself extra time to defrost your car completely before hitting the roads. Speaking of the roads, with any leftover water, slush or snow on the roadways it will freeze. So take extra precaution if out driving this morning.
The extra jacket and lay will be needed all day as highs are only looking to be in the mid 40s. We’ll be under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on ahead of our next cold front for tomorrow. Another storm system will bring a chance of accumulating snow into the northern parts of southwest Oklahoma on Tuesday. Most of the day will consist of snow flurries... so How much are we talking? A dusting if you draw a line from Altus to Lawton north with 1-2 inches for counties along I-40. Note that this system will not be as significant as the one we saw on Sunday. With cloud cover and snow flurries highs will drop into the 30s.
Some light at the end of the tunnel... after Tuesday.. the remainder of the forecast looks quiet. Clouds exit by Wednesday and we’ll see sunny skies and highs returning back into the mid 40s. Thursday: sunny skies with highs in the low 50s. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning with sunshine expected in the afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 50s.
Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs dropping into the mid 50s. Sunday will also stay sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
