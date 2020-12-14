Four new deaths, 221 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed four new deaths and 221 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 212 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 8,795 cases in Wichita County, with 2,621 of them still being active.
There have been 6,006 total recoveries, 42,966 negative tests and 168 deaths.
There are currently 2,534 patients recovering at home while 87 are in the hospital. There are currently 24 patients in critical condition.
There are now 1,303 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has four deaths to report today; Case 6,445 (60 - 69), Case 4,673 (70 - 79), Case 6,222 (80+), and Case 7,858 (80+).
They received 61 cases Saturday, 35 cases Sunday, and 125 cases today for a total of 221 new cases to report. There are 87 hospitalizations and 212 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 87
Stable = 63
Critical = 24
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 4
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 7
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 13
Critical - 9
70 - 79
Stable - 18
Critical - 7
80+
Stable - 18
Critical - 2
