Geronimo Volunteer Fire and Police Departments partner for holiday season food drive

GERONIMO, Okla. (TNN) - The Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department has partnered with the Geronimo Police Department to help make the holidays a little merrier for those in need in their community.
The two departments have been hosting a holiday food drive. They chose to do this in place of their annual Christmas Kids Campaign, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
So far, they’ve been able to collect enough food to distribute 12 Christmas baskets to families. They are still in need of non-perishables, canned food, turkeys and other foods you might eat at Christmas.
You can drop donations off at Geronimo City Hall or the Dollar General in Geronimo until Thursday, December 17.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.