Lawton Public Library provides holiday fun for children during winter break

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public Library is helping take some pressure off of parents this winter break with their holiday grab & go family bags.
The bags contain craft supplies and activities to keep kids entertained while on break from school. Every bag is identical and includes enough supplies for up to four children.
The bags must be picked up curbside from 10 am to 4 pm. All you have to do is pull up to the library and give them a call at 580-581-3450. The bags will be available from December 14 to December 23, or as long as supplies last. There is a one bag per family limit.
The library asks for you to share a photo using the items to their Facebook page.
