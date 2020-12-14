Local movie theatres face competition from streaming services

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Between COVID-19 shut downs and studios releasing brand new movies straight to streaming platforms, 2020 hasn’t been an easy year for the movie theater industry.
Halee Root and her family have owned the Palace Theatre in Duncan since 2006.
At the beginning of the year, like many other businesses, they were forced to close the theater temporarily due to mandates.
“When we were allowed to reopen in May,” she said, “we were so excited but quickly realized we were gonna have to change the way we showed movies because there weren’t any movies being released and there weren’t new movies available to us.”
Movie productions may have come to a halt, but she said audiences have still showed up to watch older movies that have been re-released.
“But when we can get a new movie, it does really well,” she said. “We just recently showed the Croods 2 and it was very successful and did well. People are wanting to come back. At least here in Duncan, America, but we just don’t have many options available.”
Now with the news that Warner Brother Studios will be releasing their entire slate of films on HBO Max in 2021, there’s even more at stake, but the family remains optimistic that audiences still want to watch movies in real theatres.
“Our families, our customer base, they would much rather pay for their whole family to be able to come have an outing and have a day out and get a true theatre experience versus renting it for $20 or $30 at their home,” she said.
The Palace Theatre is showing A Christmas Carol and Jack Frost free to audiences for the holiday season.
