Medwatch: Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma welcomes new radiation oncologist

“The technologies that are at the top of what we do in radiation oncology today are SBRT, that stands for stereotactic body radiation therapy, which permits you to deliver a very high dose of radiation to a target while reducing the radiation to normal surrounding tissues,” Dr. Mark said. “Do we have SBRT here? Sure do. And there’s another one called stereotactic radiosurgery. The same idea only it’s applied for use in the brain. So stereotactic radiosurgery, abbreviation SRS. Do we have SRS here? Sure do.”