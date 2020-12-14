Quique Johnson enters plea to second-degree manslaughter charges

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Quique Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to distribute heroin in Comanche County.
He was charged in connection to the death of Ryan Riboldi in January, 2020.
A toxicology report showed Riboldi died from a heroin-morphine mixture, which was found at Johnson’s home.
Johnson was sentenced to eight years in prison for the manslaugther charge and five years for conspiracy, with those counts to run concurrently.
