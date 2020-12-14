Salvation Army falls behind in Red Kettle goal for 2020

“The 2020 bell-ringing season has brought unique challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Major David Robinson of The Salvation Army. “Fewer people shopping in person at stores has resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2020 kettle goal of $110,000.00. We have currently raised $57,986.00 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance. They often come to us at times of crisis when they have nowhere else to turn.”