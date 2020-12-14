Salvation Army falls behind in Red Kettle goal for 2020

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With only 10 days remaining before Christmas, The Salvation Army is having a tough time making their 2020 goal.
“The 2020 bell-ringing season has brought unique challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Major David Robinson of The Salvation Army. “Fewer people shopping in person at stores has resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2020 kettle goal of $110,000.00. We have currently raised $57,986.00 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance. They often come to us at times of crisis when they have nowhere else to turn.”
That’s a little more than half of their goal with a week and a half of fundraising left to go in the 2020 campaign. Volunteer bell-ringers will still be outside of participating stores through Christmas Eve. The money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign stays in Comanche County to help those in need within the community.
If you would like to donate without leaving home, The Salvation Army has set up www.RescueChristmas.org to help you do so. You can also volunteer to be a bell ringer at www.RegisterToRing.com, they say it’s not too late to help out.
