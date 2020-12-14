UPDATE: Christian Rowson enters plea in death of 5-month old daughter

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Christian Rowson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in January of 2019 after the death of his 5-month old daughter. On December 14, 2020 he pleaded guilty.
According to police, Rowson told them on december 27, 2018 he was watching the baby when she started to cry. He then picked her up, placed her on her stomach in her crib and hit the child in the back of the head with the palm of his hand.
Later in the afternoon, he realized she didn’t appear to be breathing and called 911.
Police say Rowson also admitted to striking his daughter on the head on multiple occasions as well as tossing her into her crib when he was frustrated the child would not stop crying.
An autopsy performed by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner determined the child’s cause of death to be from blunt force trauma to her head.
The charges were eventually dropped to second-degree murder, for which he pleaded guilty on Monday, December 14. He has been sentenced to 30 years in a correctional facility and will have to pay court fees.
