Arrest warrant issued for Lawton bail bondsman

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A warrant was issued on November 23, 2020 for the arrest of a Lawton bail bondsman. Officials in Comanche County have found probable cause to arrest Curtis Hopcus for unlawfully performing acts as a bail bondsman without a valid license.
According to investigators, the OID Bail Bond Division chose not to renew Hopcus’ bail bondsman’s license in August of 2017 due to “material misstatement, misrepresentation or fraud” on his application.
However, according to investigators, on January 5, 2018 Hopcus was involved in an altercation at a Taco Bell while attempting to take a woman into custody. Witnesses say Hopcus and his wife tried to arrest the woman, who refused to go with them causing an altercation between the woman and the wife.
Police on the scene say that Hopcus identified himself as a bondsman, handed them a bond forfeiture paper, and that he admitted to trying to handcuff the woman.
Hopcus told investigators that he was coincidentally at the same Taco Bell as the woman and recognized her as having a bond that he was responsible for, even though he was no longer licensed. He claims he tried to get a licensed bail bondsman to come to the restaurant and when that failed he called the police.
He denied trying to handcuff the woman or that there was a physical altercation.
