Donations and help needed for final week of the Salvations Army Red Kettle Campaign

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Salvation Army is falling behind on their annual Red Kettle Campaign goal.
So far they’ve raised about $58,000.
10-days are left to reach their $110,000 goal or come close to it.
If you aren’t able to donate while at Wal-Mart or any other red kettle location you can donate at RescueChristmas.org
Major David Robinson said there’s a reason they are so behind this year than other.
”The problem is not the giving part but the number of kettles part and the number of bell ringers that we have out. Instead of running 13 and 14 kettle a day average we’re only averaging right a day and we’re barely covering the Wal-Mart, Sam’s, and other bigger grocery stores in town,” Robinson said.
If you want to volunteer you can register at registertoring.com
