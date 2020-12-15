LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Tuesday morning! We’re waking up to cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid to low 30s but another storm system will bring accumulating snow to parts of Oklahoma later on today. A winter weather advisory is in place for Comanche, Grady, Kiowa, Greer and Harmon counties until 6PM tonight. A winter storm warning is also in place for Caddo county also until 6PM.
As this system moves from west to east we’ll likely see rain to start with a transition of snow later on. Those along the Red River will see a rain/snow mix. More snow flurries/ snow showers for most of southwest Oklahoma with just plain ole for north Texas counties.
Timing for heaviest snow fall will be between noon and 4PM. All in all, this system will exit the region by 8PM tonight.
Amounts? Highest amounts as a whole will be well to the north. Along I-40 anticipate 1-3+ with a dusting to an inch possible for Hollis, Altus, Lawton and Duncan.
Some light at the end of the tunnel... after today.. the remainder of the forecast looks quiet. Cloud cover will clear overnight which will allow for temperatures to drop into the mid 20s by daybreak on Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine on tap for tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50s under light northwest to south winds. Friday is also trending partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the upper 50s to low 60.s A cold front arrives on Friday which will cool things down for Saturday.
I expect most, if not all, of Texoma will stay dry but models are trending to have rain for the eastern portion of Oklahoma and a few light showers may enter into our eastern counties. I do not have any rain chances on the 7-day as of late but something I’m monitoring closely. Otherwise the rest of the weekend will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday.
First day of winter is December 21st occurring at 4:02 in the morning and it will not feel like winter by and means! Temperatures look to rise into the low and mid 60s with sunny skies.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
