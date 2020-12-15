Some light at the end of the tunnel... after today.. the remainder of the forecast looks quiet. Cloud cover will clear overnight which will allow for temperatures to drop into the mid 20s by daybreak on Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine on tap for tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50s under light northwest to south winds. Friday is also trending partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the upper 50s to low 60.s A cold front arrives on Friday which will cool things down for Saturday.