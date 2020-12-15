First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials unpacked the first COVID-19 vaccines in Southwest Oklahoma Tuesday.
Director of Safety and Risk Management Heather Love said they’re preparing to give the first vaccine on Wednesday.
“It’s an honor, like I said,” Love said, “to have it and to be able to offer this to our employees and eventually to our community around, and hopefully, bring this pandemic to an end.”
Healthcare workers at CCMH breathed a small sigh of relief as they moved the Pfizer vaccines from the delivery box to the hospital’s ultra-cold freezer.
The hospital was chosen as one of five in the state to get the vaccine because they have this special freezer.
CCMH Director of Pharmacy Cheryl Hale said it was bought around Thanksgiving specifically to store the vials, which must stay between -60 and -80 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We were approached by the State Department of Health about if we had ultra-cold freezer storage and ultra-cold is -60 to -80,” Hale said. “We did not have one of those, so we approached our administration and we had this freezer within five days.”
Comanche County Memorial received 352 vials of the vaccine. Each vial contains five doses. That’s enough to vaccinate 1950 people.
Comanche County Health Department Regional Director Brandie Combs said some of those will be taken to other hospitals in Southwest Oklahoma.
“The County Health Department will be taking the vaccine out to other healthcare providers to make sure that healthcare providers that are taking care of COVID patients across Southwest Oklahoma have access to this vaccine,” Combs said.
The first in line to get the vaccine is in-patient healthcare providers who work directly with COVID patients.
More shipments of the vaccine will continue to be delivered in Southwest Oklahoma as it becomes more widely available.
Combs said this is a huge step in the right direction.
“We’re ready,” Combs said. “We’re ready for people to be able to administer this vaccine, put some protection in our communities so that again we can get back to somewhat of a normal life.”
But she wants to stress that this doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. People still need to remember to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands.
Wednesday afternoon, Governor Kevin Stitt will be at CCMH for a press conference and to witness the first vaccination given in Southwest Oklahoma.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.