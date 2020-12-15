Kiowa Casino hosted Cash for Toys Drive to help brighten holiday season for those in need

DEVOL, Okla. (TNN) - The Kiowa Casino made a large donation to several child advocacy groups on Tuesday.
They were able to raise $19,000 during their Cash for Toys Drive this year, even though it looked a little different than usual due to the pandemic. They have been doing the drive for 12 years and this is the first year they’ve accepted cash donations. That money will help provide toys for kids this holiday season.
″It’s really amazing to work for an organization that supports your own values. But you can see reflected in our organization and that’s why I enjoy working at Kiowa casino Because giving back to the community is so important to us,” said Kiowa Casino’s Director of Marketing Callie Singh.
Patrons of the casino were asked to give $10 to earn a spin on a virtual wheel for a chance to win freeplay rewards.
Casino officials say they’re glad to be able to give back to so many organizations and help people during the season of giving.
