Lawton Community Theatre brings Christmas classic to life

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Community Theatre and Magic95 have partnered to bring “It’s A Wonderful Life” to the community.
You may recognize some LCT favorites voicing characters like George Bailey, Mary and Clarence the Angel from the Christmas classic.
Managing Director Chance Harmon said this year, the theatre’s had to find some creative ways to perform, including using small casts.
This is one safe way to give back to faithful audiences without a crowd.
“When the pandemic hit, we had to shut down,” Harmon said. “We had to close our doors. Therefore, we didn’t have very many shows we could do, so this is really a gift to our community, to the wonderful patrons who’ve supported us through this.”
The first act will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17th on Magic95. The second act will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.
It will play again on the station on Christmas Day. You can stream it free on www.magic953.com.
