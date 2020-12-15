Lawton woman arrested for assault and battery on a police officer after biting incident

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman was arrested for assault and battery on a police officer after biting an officer in the arm.
Tara Wermy was arrested Friday, Dec. 11 after neighbors called police as a result of her erratic behavior. Neighbors told police Wermy came into their yard and began screaming at them. She ripped down their Christmas lights and then removed her pants before police reached the scene.
Wermy was in her home when police arrived, but came out to resume screaming at the neighbors while they were giving their report to the officer.
The officer on the scene tried to detain Wermy and that is when Wermy bit the officer on the arm, drawing blood and bruising her.
Wermy has been charged with multiple offenses, including assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing after being forbidden, and outraging public decency. Her bond has been set at $15,000.
