No major changes for local school districts next semester

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The school semester is winding down giving districts a chance to evaluate how to proceed with the remaining year.
Lawton and Elgin Public School officials agree that it’s been a challenging semester, and they’re ready to move forward.
Jason James with LPS said active enrollment is growing and will continue to grow with the recent vaccine rollout.
“So we’re seeing more kids move into our traditional transition away from the virtual and taking on a more traditional role. That is a testament to the job our staff and our teachers are doing with our CDC guidelines and our safety protocols to keep our kids safe,” James said.
Elgin Public School’s Nate Meraz said he anticipates to be next semester to be similar to this one, but he’s ready to get back to the basics.
“We’re ready to be normal again, to be closely associated with people, for teachers to be able to hugs and things like that. There’s a whole lot of nurturing that goes on up here besides the academics, and so we’re ready for those things to come back to being normal,” Meraz said.
But not everything implemented this year at Lawton Public Schools.
“One thing we put in place this year was the virtual day in case of inclement weather. I think that’s going to stay forever and the for seeable future. I don’t think we will not ever see a school closed, I think we’ll just transition to our virtual options because all of our teachers are trained in it and all of our students are use to it,” James said.
Meraz said in Elgin that won’t be the case.
“We’ll just use those as days out of school. So if I call off school because it’s not safe enough to have a normal school day then the kids can just enjoy that and how a normal snow day,” Meraz said.
