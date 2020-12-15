Two new deaths, 142 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 142 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 154 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 8,937 cases in Wichita County, with 2,607 of them still being active.
There have been 6,160 total recoveries, 43,647 negative tests and 170 deaths.
There are currently 2,512 patients recovering at home while 95 are in the hospital. There are currently 24 patients in critical condition.
There are now 1,573 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has two deaths to report today; Case 2,838 (80+) and Case 7,624 (80+).
There are 142 new cases, 95 hospitalizations, and 154 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 95
Stable = 71
Critical = 24
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 5
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 9
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 16
Critical - 9
70 - 79
Stable - 19
Critical - 7
80+
Stable - 19
Critical - 2
