UPDATE: Person of interest in Chickasha double homicide arrested in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The man who was named as a person of interest in the homicide of Ashley Cannon and her unborn daughter Nala Cannon was arrested in Lawton on Tuesday.
Ashley and Nala were found December 1 when Ashley’s two young children ran to a neighbor in their Chickasha apartment complex to get help after finding their mother’s body.
Kenneth Lee Johnson was arrested by United States Marshalls at 17th and McKinley around two pm Tuesday Dec. 15 on a Comanche County warrant for possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. The incident with the firearm happened on Dec. 8, just a week after the bodies of Ashly and Nala were found.
Ashley was three weeks from giving birth to Nala.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.