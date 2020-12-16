Central Baptist Church will put on performance of a Live Nativity

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Central Baptist Church will be putting on a Live Nativity on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
From 6 pm to 8 pm each evening of the performance, you can head down to Elmer Thomas Park to watch the event. The Nativity is open to the public.
This is the seventh year that Central Baptist Church as done a live nativity. The event will include authentic costumes, live animals and a narration of the birth of Jesus Christ.
This years show will be a bit different from years past, due to the pandemic, though.
“We are gonna be wearing masks, and then I cut my crew down. I don’t have near the characters that I normally do. You know we usually average about 80 to 100 people to run this, and I’m down to about 40 this year. So our Angels if you’ve seen it before, we don’t have as many Angels up. We have cut that down. Shepherds there’s not as many. And usually if anybody is sitting or standing close to each other, they’re relatives. And we will have signs up that say remember social distancing for the crowd,” said the event’s organizer and CBC’s Children’s Director/Music Ministry leader Kristie Weber.
You can find more information about the event on the Facebook page dedicated to it.
