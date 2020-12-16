Lawton Community Theatre performs “It’s a Wonderful Life” as radio show

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Community Theatre has partnered with Magic 95 to perform the classic holiday story “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a radio show.
Act I of the show will be broadcast on Thursday, December 17 from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The show can be listened to on the Magic 95 station, using the Magic 95 app, or on their website.
Act II will be aired on Friday, December 18. Both will be aired again on Christmas Day.
The show will be performed by volunteer actors from the Lawton Community Theatre and directed by Addam Tate.
If you’d like more information, you can visit the production’s Facebook page.
