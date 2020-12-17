Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma 2020 stats

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma are exceeding last year’s number in terms of tips received and money paid out. The organization has seen many improvements over the last year, technology being at the top of the list.
”This year, we’ve focused on our app and webpage,” said Crime Stoppers Investigator, Det. Dustin Dye. “That’s huge for us, especially with Covid restrictions.”
This year, more than 524 tips have been received, a jump of more than 60 from 2019. Those tips resulted in 34 arrests so far. And more than $6,000 has been paid out to those tipsters, who always remain anonymous.
“You can say it safely and anonymously,” said Det. Dye. “That does not come back on them. We utilize the tip ID and password we give them, that’s how they receive those rewards.”
But the work doesn’t stop with putting away fugitives. This year, tips that came in to Crime Stoppers resulted in $576,350 worth of drugs off the streets.
If you’d like to help Crime Stoppers continue their mission to get fugitives in custody, visit their website.
