Discovery Outpost hosts Christmas Around the World

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The Discovery Outpost will be hosting an educational Christmas event for children Friday morning.
The event is called Christmas Around the World and is meant to educate kids about the centuries of traditions in countries all around the world regarding the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. Discovery Outpost says there will be educational crafts, activities and some yummy treats!
Christmas Around the World will start at 10 am Dec. 18 and last an hour. It’s recommended for children ages 7 and up and will cost $10 per participant.
If you would like more information, you can visit the Facebook event page.
