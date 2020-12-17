Donation drive for veterans underway

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center is accepting donations for Christmas again.
The VA Center is doing a Donation Dash event.
It started December 16 and will run until December 22.
All items must be new or unused, items they are asking for is blankets, socks, jackets, beanies, scarves, shirts, sweats, and gloves.
Donations can be dropped off at Social Nutrition, Angela Schertle Farmers Insurance office, 3Raptor, or Dreadnought Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
